Enugu Residents Lament Glitches As INEC Begins Voter Registration

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Some residents of Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State, Tuesday, lamented what they called “futile efforts” to register for permanent voters’ cards at the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission located at the council headquarters, Obollo-Afor.

According to those that spoke with THE WHISTLER, the exercise was “too slow due to poor internet services”. They expressed worries that the electoral body seems to be unprepared for the last phase of the registration and revalidation of voters ahead of the 2027 general polls.

Lovena Mama is a trader. She said, “I left my shop since morning, and until this afternoon, I’m yet to be registered. They keep complaining of poor network. Their camera hardly captures human faces. Even thump printing is giving problems. I think they returned unprepared. I’ll return another day.”

Another victim said he is afraid of the capability of INEC to conduct glitch-free elections when the registration is not seamless.

“They keep telling us that the network will stabilise,” he said. “They started the third phase of the registration just yesterday, and the efficiency is lacking. If registration at the INEC designated offices can’t go smoothly, how can voting be satisfactory in rural areas during the general elections?

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“I’m here to revalidate my PVC. Today is already wasted. It is the same reason why I didn’t complete the exercise in the past. They keep complaining of network. There is no power supply also, though that wasn’t the problem today. Throughout my stay, only one person was registered. Is this how we shall conduct the 2027 polls? I wonder!”

The registration officer was heard telling those complaining that the system would improve.

“We started today, and things are still normalising. The system will surely improve. We shall also go to various communities to revalidate voters and also conduct fresh registrations,” he said.

He encouraged eligible voters who have access to smart phones to register online and then come to the centre for data capture. According to him, “That will save a whole lot: time and network glitches.”