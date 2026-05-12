FCCPC Backs Lagos Govt On Estimated Billing Enforcement

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has commended the Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission (LASERC) for recent consumer focused reforms aimed at stopping estimated billing within the Lagos electricity market.

The Commission particularly welcomed LASERC’s position in the 2025 Lagos Electricity Market Report supporting the enforcement of existing legal provisions relating to electricity supply without meters, alongside the phased rollout of universal smart metering across Lagos State.

LASERC is pursuing a broad reform programme aimed at strengthening consumer protection and improving electricity market performance in Lagos.

The measures include the phased enforcement of compulsory metering from 2026, feeder by feeder deployment of universal smart meters, tighter oversight of distribution companies, improved complaint resolution standards and enforcement action against non-compliant operators.

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the FCCPC, Mr. Tunji Bello, described the initiative as an important step toward improving billing transparency and reinforcing consumer confidence in the electricity sector.

Advertisement

“Estimated billing remains one of the leading sources of consumer complaints within Nigeria’s power sector. Measures that accelerate metering and improve billing transparency are important to consumer protection and overall market accountability,” he said.

Bello stated that consumers should be protected from unfair or unverifiable billing practices, particularly in situations where electricity consumption cannot be accurately measured.

“Effective metering promotes fairness within the electricity market. It supports accurate billing, reduces disputes, improves accountability, and gives consumers greater confidence in the system,” he added.

Bello also urged other state electricity regulators and subnational governments to adopt similar consumer focused reforms to accelerate metering, improve service oversight, and reduce disputes associated with estimated billing.

“Lagos has taken an important step towards improving consumer protection and accountability within the electricity sector. Other states implementing electricity market reforms should also prioritise transparent metering frameworks, effective complaint resolution systems, and clear service standards that strengthen consumer confidence and support better service delivery across the sector,” he said.

Advertisement

He called on electricity distribution companies and other market participants to cooperate fully with metering initiatives, consumer protection obligations, and service quality improvement measures introduced by relevant regulatory authorities.

The FCCPC also noted findings in the LASERC report relating to service delivery gaps, complaint resolution performance, and electricity supply challenges affecting Lagos State. According to the Commission, these findings reinforce the need for stronger consumer safeguards, sustained infrastructure investment, and continued improvements in service delivery.

FCCPC reaffirmed its commitment to supporting initiatives that promote fair market practices, transparency, accountability, and improved service standards across Nigeria’s electricity sector through continued engagement with regulators and other relevant stakeholders.