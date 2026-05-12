Genevieve Nnaji Returns To Screen In New BBC Production

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Nollywood actress and filmmaker Genevieve Nnaji is set to make a major return to the screen in Wahala, a new drama series produced by BBC Studios.

The six-part thriller, adapted by BAFTA-nominated writer Theresa Ikoko from Nikki May’s debut novel, will stream on BBC iPlayer and air on BBC One.

BBC announced the casting on Tuesday, unveiling a female-led ensemble that includes Adelayo Adedayo, Deborah Ayorinde, Cush Jumbo, and Susan Wokoma alongside Nnaji.

Set in present-day London, Wahala follows the lives of four Nigerian-British women as they navigate friendship, careers, love, and family while confronting dark secrets from their past.

The story centres on Simi, Boo, and Ronke, played by Adedayo, Jumbo, and Wokoma respectively, whose long-standing friendship is shaken by the arrival of Isobel, portrayed by Ayorinde.

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According to the producers, the drama explores themes of betrayal, buried truths, and the far-reaching consequences of long-hidden secrets.

Reacting to the project, Nnaji expressed enthusiasm about joining the production.

“I’m very happy to be joining Wahala and to be working with such a brilliant team. It’s an intriguing story and I’m excited to be a part of it,” she said.

The project marks one of Nnaji’s most significant acting returns in recent years following the release of Lionheart, her directorial debut, which premiered internationally in 2018 before streaming on Netflix in January 2019.

Widely regarded as one of Nollywood’s most influential actresses, Nnaji has maintained a relatively low public profile in recent years, heightening anticipation among fans over her latest role.

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Wahala, which translates to “trouble” in Nigerian Pidgin, is being produced by Firebird Pictures, a production company under BBC Studios.