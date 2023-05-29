Enugu Residents Task Mbah To Provide Potable Water Within 180 Days

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Residents of Enugu metropolis, Monday, urged the incoming governor of the state, Mr Peter Mbah, to fulfill his campaign promise of providing potable water to the state capital within 180 days of his administration as he promised during his campaign.

Mbah, of the Peoples Democratic Party, had during his campaign said his administration would tackle the perennial water scarcity facing the residents of the state capital if elected.

Engr Paulinus Ezea told THE WHISTLER that if Mbah could make his promise a reality, he would have written his name in gold.

According to him, “Water scarcity is the greatest challenge facing residents of Enugu metropolis. We had expected the solution to come from the outgoing government of Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, but all to no avail.

“Mbah said he would find the solution within 180 days of his assumption of office. We want him to work his talk, otherwise it would just be a political statement, and the masses would respond to him during the next election.”

Ebere Eze is a farmer. She tasked Mbah to commence the water project immediately. In her words, “We are tired of relying on water supply from water tankers. The dealers hike the prices at their will. Again, we don’t even know the quality of the water they supply. Gov Ugwuanyi promised everything towards regular water supply to the city, but ironically, even Enugu Government House relies on water tankers. We are watching Mbah carefully.”

A proprietor of a school at Abakpa, Mrs Jane Ozioko, stated that, “If we have regular water supply in the metropolis courtesy of Peter Mbah, then our major problem in the state would have been half solved. What I personally spend on buying water in a month is almost a salary of a government worker.

“And tanker drivers punish us as they want. Because the demand is high, they charge exorbitantly. If Mbah could make real his promise, the standard of living of Enugu residents would improve instantly.”

Our correspondent reports that the problem with potable water in Enugu metropolis is because the city centre is situated on coal deposits, thus making water sourced from boreholes unhealthy for human consumption.

As a result, residents of the metropolis rely on water sourced from 9th Mile for their livelihood.