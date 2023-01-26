Enugu: Support Group Tells PDP Guber Candidate Peter Mba To Fulfill Campaign Promises After Election

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A support group championing the election of Barr Peter Mba of the Peoples Democratic Party as governor of Enugu State in the 2023 general elections, Ezechinyelugo Grassroots Support Group, Thursday, tasked the guber candidate to fulfil his promises of job creation and security when elected.

Chief Godwin Obasi, the state coordinator of the group, stated this on Thursday in Enugu when the group presented some Peter Mba branded t-shirts and caps donated by Chief Paulinus Ozonnagbo, chief executive, Polystar Electronics, in support of the election of Mba.

Obasi said, “There are many qualities that we observed in Barr Peter Mba, which informed our support to him. He is a galvaniser, unifier, and job creator. We are optimistic that Barr Mba will fulfil his manifestoes if elected.

“He is a man of his words. Enugu should be the hub of industry in Southeast. We also expect him to fulfil his promises of ensuring security of lives and property in the state. Of course, the first measure is the industrialisation of the state which he is championing.

“We also want the sustenance of the peace existing in the state under Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. The peace we enjoy today in the state is a result of efforts of Gov Ugwuanyi. Peter Mba will sustain it.”

He said his group was embarking on grass-roots mobilisation for PVC collection across the state. In his words, “We are happy with BIVAS. It will guarantee one man, one vote. We are happy because it will bring out the true test of democracy, which is the will of the electorate. People’s votes will count.

“We are mobilising registered voters in the state yet to collect their PVCs to do so. And it has been encouraging. We also enlightening our people to know the power they have with their votes.”

A member of the group, Hon Ejike Chukwudi Isaiah, urged youths in the state to shun thuggery during the elections. According to him, “The first weapon is to obtain our PVCs to vote the best candidates. We are optimistic that Barr Peter Mba has the ability to move Enugu State forward. Under Peter Mba, youths will have jobs.”

The sponsor of the group and zonal secretary of the PDP in Southeast, Chief James Ugwu, received the donations on behalf of Barr Mba. He reiterated that Barr Mba has no opposition in the election considering his qualities.

According to him, “I don’t see any opposition for him. The incumbent has done well in rural development and peace creation. Mba is coming to consolidate, and also industrialise our state. We urge our people to obtain their PVCs.”