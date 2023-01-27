Heavy Security in Osogbo As Tribunal Gives Judgement On Osun Guber Poll

Ahead of judgement by the 2022 Osun Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, security has been beefed up in Osogbo capital of the state.

The tribunal has fixed today for judgement in the petition filed by former governor Adegboyega Oyetola against the election of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The tribunal chaired by Justice Tertse Kume had commenced sitting last year following the petition of Oyetola where he alleged overvoting in 749 polling units during the July 16th governorship election and certificate forgery by Adeleke.

During the hearing, documents were submitted as exhibit by the petitioners– Adegboyega Oyetola and All Progressives Congress(APC) while the respondents–the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), Ademola Adeleke and Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) defended the poll and certificate forgery allegations.

A notice by the secretary of the tribunal, David Umaru, had disclosed that today(Friday) has been fixed for judgement.

Checks by THE WHISTLER round Osogbo capital of Osun revealed that security has been beefed up in strategic locations of the state capital.

Fully armed policemen and a patrol van has been stationed in front of Oyetola’s campaign office while other armed security personnel stood at the entrance of the campaign office of Adeleke along Ogo-Oluwa area.

Also, operatives of the Nigeria Police , Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps(NSCDC) and the Amotekun Corps were deployed to Ola-Iya junction, Oke-Fia, Old-Garage, Lameko and many others.

Operatives were also deployed to the party secretariats of PDP and APC.

Road leading to the court which links Ring Road in Oke-Fia was barricaded by security operatives as they disallowed vehicular movement.

At the entrance of the court situated adjacent Osun Government House, security vehicles numbering about seven were stationed there as policemen and NSCDC operatives were checking individuals entering the premises of the court.

Another set of security operatives was at the entrance of the tribunal court.

As at the time of filing this report, 8:53 AM, lawyers were still arriving inside the court waiting for the commencement of the judgement which was slated for 9am.