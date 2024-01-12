Erisco Vs Chioma Okoli: Labour Party Accuses IGP Of Bias

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Labour Party (LP) in Lagos State has accused the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of being biased in the case of Chioma Edoka Okoli over her Erisco tomato review on social media.

According to the party, the IGP’s involvement in the case appears to be biased, describing it as an abuse of power that should not be tolerated.

Recall that Erisco Foods Limited got Okoli arrested in September 2023 for giving a negative review of its product, Nagiko Tomato Mix.

On Tuesday, her lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, had raised an alarm that a team of policemen invaded and laid siege on the private residence of Okoli located at Sangotedo area of Lagos.

Effiong said the policemen who claimed to be acting on the orders of the IGP were at the residence of his client to re-arrest her without a court order authorizing them to do so.

“A team of policemen from Abuja who claim to be acting on the orders of the Inspector General of Police to re-arrest my client refused to serve us with a court order authorizing them to do so. The team from Abuja is being supported by policemen from the Ajiwe Police Station in Ajah.

“The initial team that arrived at her residence called for a reinforcement after we demanded to see the court order authorizing them to rearrest her. They are currently trying to break into her house where she lives with her baby.

“This latest attack on Chioma is in connection with the ongoing case between my client and the police on the instigation of Erisco Foods Limited and its founder, Chief Eric Umeofia,” he had said.

Reacting to this on Friday, the Chairman of LP in Lagos, Pastor Dayo Ekong, said the recent case of Okoli is not only unfortunate but also reflects “a grim reality where citizens can face undue harassment for expressing their opinions.”

She called on the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commision (FCCPC) to immediately intervene in the matter and protect the rights of Okoli, who is said to be pregnant.

“The involvement of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) in a manner that appears biased, strong-arming Mrs. Okoli in favor of a private entity, is an abuse of power that should not be tolerated in our democratic society. This incident raises concerns about the safety and security of every Nigerian citizen when the custodians of law and order act in a manner that suggests partiality,” Ekong said in a statement.

Ekong assured that LP will work to ensure that Okoli is compensated and exonerated.

“The Labour Party Lagos State, In collaboration with Hon. Atta Achief Thaddeus Atta , “Hon. Eti-Osa Federal Constituency” a vital member of the Human Rights Committee in the House of Representatives, we assure you that we will work diligently to ensure that the rights of Mrs. Okoli are safeguarded and not trampled upon. We will also work tirelessly to see that she is compensated and exonerated from the distressing incident she has endured.

“We commend the unwavering commitment of Barr Inebehe Effiong, who consistently rises to the occasion in defense of human rights, taking on cases pro bono and setting the right precedence for justice and fairness.

“It is our firm belief that the rights of every Nigerian citizen should be protected, and we call on all relevant authorities to ensure a thorough and impartial investigation into this matter.

“The Labour Party Lagos State remains committed to advocating for the rights and welfare of Lagosians, and we will not stand by silently when such injustices occur,” she added.

As at 4:12 p.m on Thursday, about N1.5 million has been raised by Nigerians in donations and financial support to Okoli, after the launch of a Legal Defense Fund about 24 hours earlier.