Erisco Under Attack For Arresting ‘Nursing Mother’ Who Gave Negative Product Review

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian tomato paste maker, Erisco Foods Ltd. that arrested a female customer for giving a negative review of its product, Nagiko Tomato Mix, has come under attack for their action as some customers threaten to boycott the brand.

On September 17 2023, Chioma Egodi shared a review of the tomato tin which she bought from the store and said “I decided to taste it. Sugar is just too much. “

Advertisement

But Erisco Foods said its attention has been “drawn to a Facebook post by one Chioma Egodi Jnr on September 17, 2023, alleging that Nagiko Tomato Mix, one of the three tomato paste variants of Erisco Foods Limited, contains an unhealthy amount of sugar and therefore not fit for human consumption.

“We will take all necessary actions against any malicious attack on our reputation.”

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commision (FCCPC) on September 25 2023, confirmed on twitter that Chioma was arrested by the company and transferred to Abuja.

Babatunde Irukere, the Director General of the Commision said, “@fccpcnigeria operatives have confirmed arrest and transfer of the case to Abuja by the Police Force. She was no longer at the station on arrival. Working to determine exact current location & engaging Force HQ in Abuja. Summons being issued to @EriscoFoodsLtd immediately.”

Advertisement

The action by Erisco Foods has been widely condemned by the public and called for consumers to boycott the product.

Somorin Osifeso the founder of Osifeso Enterprise Ltd tweeted via his X handle, @PrinceSomorin, “I’ve never bought it and will never buy it now. Sensible Nigerians should boycott any company that carries this product.”

I’ve never bought it and will never buy it now.



Sensible Nigerians should boycott any company that carries this product. — Prince Somorin Osifeso, Snr. (@PrinceSomorin) September 26, 2023

An X user, @TeeGeezer tweeted, “This Erisco Foods have brought bigger problem for themselves, it seems their staff and relatives will be the ones buying their products from now on.”

This Erisco Foods have brought bigger problem for themselves, it seems their staff and relatives will be the ones buying their products from now on. — TeeGeezer (@TeeGeezer) September 25, 2023

Advertisement

A user, @Marj_1 in his reaction said, “This is quite sad. One would think that this was an easy fix case but then, Chioma a ‘consumer’ same day has been moved to Abuja for an honest review about a product. Heard she is a nursing mother.

“The police as an institution forms part of the core of citizens perception. This is sad.”

This is quite Sad.

One would think that this was an easy fix case.

but then, Chioma a "consumer" same day has been moved to Abuja for an honest review about a product. Heard she is a nursing mother.



The police as an institution forms part of the core of citizens perception.… — Maestro (@_Marj_1_) September 25, 2023

A customer with handle @hispri0rity, who also tried the product said, “True, their product is trash. Used it once and never bought it again. I even saw it in my customers shop and told her to stop buying it that it’s bad market. Many people may not have posted their reviews, but I doubt someone will buy this once and still continue.”

Commenting on the post of an X user, @Ladyelbamar said, “I hope she has a good lawyer, because this company is in a serious mess. What an image for a company. Bad product, bad customer service manager/team, bad management, bad legal team, bad PR. That is if they even have a structure. @EriscoFoodsLtd.”

I hope she has a good lawyer, cos this company is in a serious mess. What am image for a Company, Bad product, Bad Customer Service manager/team, Bad Management, Bad legal team, Bad PR.

That is if they even have a structure. @EriscoFoodsLtd — New Generation (@Ladyelbamar) September 26, 2023

Advertisement

Another X user @speakerwarrior expressing displeasure said, “Please tag @EriscoFoodsLtd for their bad behaviour on customer review. The fact remains that @PoliceNG is part of the reasons why our society will continue to be in a state of devastation. They do anything for the big guys but never bring justice to the less privileged. Blame them.”

ENDS