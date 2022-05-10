Erling Haaland To Land In England As Man City Confirms Deal

Manchester City have reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund to sign Erling Haaland, the club said.

City confirmed the development a few days after reports suggested that a deal will be announced by the English club.

The club said, “Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022.

“The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player.”

City unexpectedly crashed out of the semi-finals of the Champions League after a terrible 5-6 aggregate loss to Real Madrid.

Pep Guardiola’s side is aiming to boost its forward and secure its first Champions League title next season after losing out to Madrid.

The Norwegian forward has so far scored a career goal of 141 between 2015 and 2022.

He currently has 21 goals in Bundesliga in the 2021/2022 season.