God Used Jonathan To Do ‘Miracles’ In Ebonyi State – Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has described former President Goodluck Jonathan as partly responsible for the transformation of Ebonyi State because of the role he played in his journey to becoming governor of the state.

He stated this on Tuesday after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, when he spoke to State House correspondents on Jonathan’s rumoured purchase of the All Progressive Congress presidential forms.

Jonathan has been in the news over possibility he may run for president on the platform of the APC.

The former president has however failed to deny the rumour which culminated in the purchase of expression of interest and nomination forms of the APC by two northern groups on Monday.

Umahi said, “Jonathan is my father and God used him and the wife to make me a governor of the state and so, anybody who has done anything for me, I’ve always remained very grateful to such person and I will continue to be very grateful to him, the wife for being available and my destiny helper, to achieve that feat.

“Probably if that miracle did not take place, then the miracles that happened in Ebonyi State, in terms of total evolution and transformation wouldn’t have taken place.

“So, he’s a man we can’t forget, just like Sani Abacha, who created the state and Mr. President. Of course, we’ve named the airport after him, we’ve named the light tunnel after him, we’ve named the Presidential Lodge after him.”

Speaking on the possibility of Jonathan joining the APC and running for president, he said,

“On the question of joining, I may not say much about that because I’ve seen a lot of write ups, denials, but if he decides to join and to run, it will, for me, become one of the wonders in this century.

“The reason is that if you go and see the campaign programs of APC and you now ask President Jonathan to come and run, I don’t know what will be our campaign promises and what will be the stories we’ll be telling Nigerians.

“I believe strongly that he was not aware of the forms and I want to believe that people that are mischievous would have bought the forms to embarrass him.”

“But from what I read, he has quickly distanced himself from that. But like I said, if that is not the case, then the Guinness Book of Records is not totally filled up.”