EU Sues AstraZeneca Over COVID-19 Vaccine Deal

30 SHARES Share Tweet

The European Commission has instituted legal a action against the AstraZeneca BioPharmaceutical Company.

EU said it had agreed with the company for the delivery of a certain doses of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines.

But the European commissioner for health and food safety, Stella Kyriakides, said that AstraZeneca was not implementing vaccine deliveries as it should be; hence, the legal action.

“Our priority is to ensure #COVID19 vaccine deliveries take place to protect the health of the European Union.

“This is why @EU_Commission has decided jointly with all Member States to bring legal proceedings against #AstraZeneca.

“Every vaccine dose counts. Every vaccine dose saves lives,” she tweeted on Monday.

Meanwhile, the company had debunked the allegations, saying it was ready to meet the EU in court over the matter.

“AstraZeneca has fully complied with the advance purchase agreement with the European Commission and will strongly defend itself in court,”

“We believe any litigation is without merit and we welcome this opportunity to resolve this dispute as soon as possible,” it reacted, as cited by Bloomberg.

As captured on EU’s website, 150 million various covid-19 doses (including Pfizer, Moderna, J&J, AstraZeneca) had been delivered to member states, while about 123 million had been administered.

Based on EU’s objective, it was targeting 2.6 billion doses of vaccines while 400 million AstraZeneca had been approved for the continent so far.