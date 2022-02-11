Eulogies As Ex-Lagos-West Anglican Bishop Peter Adebiyi Dies At 79

Former Bishop of Anglican Diocese of Lagos-West, Peter Adebiyi, is dead.

The cleric who was born in 1943 died in the early hours of today.

Adebiyi was the bishop of the diocese between 1999 and 2013 when he retired.

The present bishop of the diocese, Olusola Odedeji, announced his death in a message to members of the diocese this morning.

The message read, “Good morning brothers and sisters. It is sad and heartbreaking to announce the home-call of our patriarch and hero, Papa Peter Awelewa Adebiyi, a few hours ago.

“May his industrious and loving soul rest in perfect peace. May God console us all.”

Meanwhile, the Christian community and especially clerics and members of the Anglican Communion have described the late bishop as a fearless and God-fearing preacher.

One of the clerics, who paid tribute to him on Facebook, Venerable David Femi-Ologbe and Anglican Priest described him as a great church leader.

He said, “For all the saints who from their labors rest, who thee by faith before the world confessed,

thy name, O Jesus, be forever blest.

Alleluia! Alleluia!”

“Bishop Peter Awelewa Adebiyi, pioneer and retired Bishop of the Diocese of Lagos West, a prolific writer, Church Historian and an astute Church leader and father has gone to be with the Lord.

“Rest eternal grant unto Your servant O Lord and let Your light perpetual shine upon him and all faithful departed through the mercy of Christ.”

The Diocese of Ekiti, Anglican Communion, also in a post said Adebiyi finished well.

The post read in part, “Retired Bishop of Lagos West Diocese, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, The Rt. Rev’d. Peter Awelewa Adebiyi has gone to be with the Lord.