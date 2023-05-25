Even If You Run To Niger Republic, Expect A Knock On Your Door – Tinubu To Buhari

President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has told the outgoing president, Muhammadu Buhari, that even if he runs to the Niger Republic, he should expect a knock on his door.

Tinubu stated this on Thursday while receiving an investiture as Grand Commander of the Federal Republic from the outgoing president preparatory to his installation as Nigeria’s president on May 29.

The vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima also received the title of Grand Commander of the Order of Niger.

Buhari had said while commissioning the new national headquarters of the Nigeria Customs Service on Tuesday that he had maintained a good relationship with the neighbouring countries since he became president, adding “If you disturb me after I leave government, I will run to the Niger Republic.”

Although he received knocks from some sections of the country, Tinubu pointed out on Thursday that even if the president were to run to the French speaking African country, he should expect a knock on his door as he would seek help in addressing the challenges in the country.

The former Lagos State Governor said, “I understand the magnitude of the national honour bestowed on me today and the task ahead

“Wherever you run to, expect a knock on your door,” Tinubu said.

He promised that, “We are determined whether in agriculture or economy or power, we must make progress, the people deserve no less

I shall not disappoint you,” he added.

Buhari said Tinubu must develop the political will to address corruption that “has eaten deep into the country.”

While stating that he believed Tinubu and his second in command would not disappoint, he however said there’s enormous challenges confronting the country and he must gird his loins to arrest them.