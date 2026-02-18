Ex-BBN Housemate Threatens Legal Action Over Rape Allegation

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Reality TV star and former Big Brother Naija housemate, Neo Akpofure, has threatened legal action against a woman who accused him of rape on social media.

The allegation surfaced on Tuesday, February 17, when a lady identified by her X handle, @notralia, claimed that she had previously been involved in a casual sexual relationship with the reality star while they were students at the University of Calabar.

According to her post, the two allegedly agreed to remain friends with benefits on the condition that neither party would enter into a relationship. She, however, claimed that she later discovered that Neo was in a relationship and confronted him at his residence, where she alleged that he raped her.

In response, Neo, through his legal representatives, issued a formal notice dated February 18, 2026.

The letter, written by the law firm E.L. Akpofure, SAN & Co., accused the X user, identified as Ms. Arikan Udoka, of publishing defamatory content against their client.

The lawyers categorically denied the allegation, describing it as “entirely false, malicious and defamatory.”

Advertisement

They further stated that the publication had caused significant reputational damage to the reality star and exposed him to public ridicule.

The legal notice demanded that the accuser immediately delete the post and any related publications from all platforms.

It also requested a clear public retraction and apology acknowledging that the allegations were untrue.

In addition, the lawyers asked for a written undertaking that no further defamatory statements would be made against their client.

The firm warned that failure to comply within 48 hours would result in legal action, including the filing of a civil suit for defamation under Nigerian