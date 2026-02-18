Ex-Footballers Slam Mourinho Over Benfica Racism Row As UEFA Probe Begins

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The football world stands united against Benfica coach Jose Mourinho over his comments concerning the racism row with Real Madrid and their player Vinicius during the first leg of their Champions League game in Lisbon on Tuesday.

Vinicius had accused Gianluca Prestianni of racist abuse directed towards him following his goal celebration.

The match was stopped for 10 minutes, during which the referee initiated UEFA protocols as issued by the European football governing body when racism occurs.

The game was restarted, and Mourinho subsequently saw red in the match that ended one nil in favour of Madrid.

But it’s Mourinho’s post-match statement that has astonished and angered the football world.

The Benfica manager said in his post-match interview that he was told different things by Vinicius and Prestianni regarding the incident.

In addition to expressing his belief that Vinicius had been disrespectful with his goal celebration, he pointed to the club’s legendary striker Eusebio as proof that Benfica is not a racist club.

Asked if he felt Vinicius incited the crowd, Mourinho said: “Yes. I believe so.

“It should be the crazy moment of the game, an amazing goal. Unfortunately [he was] not just happy to score that astonishing goal. When you score a goal like that, you celebrate in a respectful way.”

He added: “I told [Vinicius], when you score a goal like that you just celebrate and walk back. When he was arguing about racism, I told him the biggest person in the history of this club [Eusebio] was black.

“This club, the last thing that it is, is racist. If in his mind there was something in relation to that, this is Benfica.

“They [Vinicius and Prestianni] told me different things. But I don’t believe in one or another. I want to be independent.”

Ex-players have continued to pillory the controversial manager, with some saying it’s Mourinho’s way.

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara said on Sky Sports, “It’s disgusting what Jose Mourinho has come out and said. The comments are disgraceful, they really are. He’s had a go at him for celebrating a goal; he scored a fantastic goal we should all be talking about.

“His celebration is absolutely fine, he enjoys his moment. He gets booked by the referee for celebrating, which in my opinion is disgraceful as well, and then he gets abused.

“He then has to go to the referee and say I’ve been abused. For Jose Mourinho to come out and almost say he brings it upon himself, I think it’s outrageous and totally unfair.

“You can’t say he brings it upon himself because he’s the one getting targeted. I think Mourinho will regret his comments. I think he’s made a massive mistake and is bang out of order to question Vinicius Junior.

“Don’t tell me Mourinho can sit there with a straight face and say ‘you shouldn’t do that’,” he stated.

Former Man City defender Micah Richards told CBS Sports Golazo, “I’m disappointed with the whole thing. Mourinho is someone I absolutely love as a coach and could have just talked about something different.

“I expect better from him because he’s a powerful person within the sport. A lot of people listen to what he says, and Jamie is right; the hypocrisy from him basically talking about Vini Junior when he celebrates exactly how he wants. I just feel let down.”

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher, also speaking on CBS Sports Golazo, said, “Anyone can celebrate how they like; obviously they shouldn’t get racially abused no matter what.

“It just feels rich coming from Jose Mourinho… who is a guy who celebrates and antagonises the opposition more than any coach has ever done. Junior is entitled to celebrate how he likes.”

Meanwhile, Benfica have doubled down on their defence of their player in another statement, building on their 21-word statement that they released via X in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The club statement reads, “Sport Lisboa e Benfica views with a spirit of complete collaboration, transparency, openness and a sense of clarity the steps announced today by UEFA, following the alleged case of racism that occurred in the game against Real Madrid.

“The Club reaffirms, clearly and unequivocally, its historical and unwavering commitment to defending the values of equality, respect, and inclusion, which align with the core values of its foundation and which have Eusébio as their greatest symbol.

“Sport Lisboa e Benfica reiterates that it fully supports and believes in the version presented by the player Gianluca Prestianni, whose conduct while serving the Club has always been guided by respect for opponents, institutions, and the principles that define Benfica’s identity. The Club regrets the defamation campaign to which the player has been subjected.”

Following the controversy, Kick It Out, a group that stands against all forms of racism, said on Wednesday, “When anyone reports discrimination in football, or anywhere, the first priority is that they are listened to and feel supported.

“Focusing on Vinicius Jr’s goal celebration or the history of the club, instead of acknowledging the report, is a form of gaslighting.

“This approach not only harms the individual affected but also sends the wrong message to others around the world who may have experienced similar situations.

“Leaders in football have a crucial role in setting standards, and moments like these call for responsible leadership that reinforces respect, inclusion, and accountability.

“We look forward to a thorough investigation into this incident, with appropriate accountability linked to the outcome.”

Also, UEFA, which organises the Champions League, has announced that it has opened an official investigation into claims that Vinicius was racially abused during the match against Benfica.

“A UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector has been appointed to investigate allegations of discriminatory behaviour during the UEFA Champions League 2025/2026 Knock-out Play-off between Club Benfica and Real Madrid CF on 17 February 2026,” they said.