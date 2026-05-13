Celebrity Fashion Designer Veekee James Welcomes First Child

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Celebrity fashion designer Victoria James, popularly known as Veekee James, and her husband, Femi Atere, have welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Eliana Adeife Atere.

Veekee James announced the birth in an Instagram post on Wednesday, revealing that their daughter was born on May 2, 2026.

“She’s Here. #elianaatere. 02-May-26. Eliana Adeife Atere,” she wrote.

The designer also shared the spiritual significance behind her daughter’s name, explaining that “Eliana” is derived from “EL” meaning God, and “ANA” meaning He has answered, translating to “My God has answered.”

Referencing 1 Samuel 1:27, she added, “For this child I prayed; and the Lord hath given me my petition which I asked of him.”

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The announcement was met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages from celebrities, colleagues, and fans.

Media entrepreneur Mo Abudu celebrated the news, writing, “Congratulations, my darling, we give God all glory, she is beautiful.”

Social media influencer Tomike Adeoye also expressed joy, saying, “Thank you, Lord, for our beautiful testimony!!! Congratulations, Mama and Papa Eliana.”

Skit maker Folagade Banks praised the new mother’s strength, while actress Osas Ighodaro described the baby as “absolutely beautiful.”

Content creator and actress Kie Kie also congratulated Veekee, praying for lasting joy in her family.

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The couple had earlier announced their pregnancy on February 3, 2026, drawing widespread excitement and warm wishes from fans and celebrities alike.

The arrival of baby Eliana marks a joyful new chapter for Veekee James and Femi Atere, as they celebrate parenthood with gratitude and public support.