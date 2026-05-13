Man United Move To Appoint Carrick As Permanent Head Coach

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Manchester United are ready to open talks with Michael Carrick about him continuing as head coach beyond the end of the season.

Formal discussions are expected to begin before United’s final game at Brighton on May 24.

United’s bosses have not completely ruled out the possibility of someone else taking charge for next season, and they have reached out to other possible candidates, but the club hierarchy has decided Carrick is the man they want to talk to first.

The former Manchester United midfielder has been the frontrunner for the role for some time now, with his bosses impressed by his popularity with the playing squad, his handling of the media, his inherent understanding of the heritage and size of the football club – but also, crucially, the results he has achieved on the pitch.

In his 15 games in charge, he has won 10 and drawn three, and he has also guaranteed Champions League football for next season, and a potential £100m boost to revenue as a result of that.

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Carrick has delivered all that was asked of him and more, and in those circumstances, it was always hard to see how United could give the job to someone else.

Nevertheless, United have been determined to hold a rigorous recruitment process rather than a coronation, and whilst there has been constant dialogue between Carrick and his bosses, formal talks over the terms of any contract have yet to begin.

But it is understood that this will happen within days, and it is thought there should not be any significant difficulty for the two sides reaching an agreement on the legal details.

Gary Neville speaking about Carrick’s future after the 3-2 win over Liverpool:

“He’s put himself in pole position with what he’s done. There are things that have emerged that will give Manchester United fans comfort that they are in safe hands.

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“Manchester United need some stability. They’ve not had that for the last few years, but he will bring that in the sense that everyone trusts him.

“Fans like him, the players obviously like him. The owners will trust him. Next year, he’s got 55-60 games with the Champions League, and surely they won’t go out in the first rounds of the cup competitions. Then it’s all a different level of management and scrutiny. It’s a lot more challenging. Does he have the experience? Does he have the body of work to rely upon?

“Some people say: ‘Why don’t you give him a one-year contract and give him a further year to stabilise things further?’ I don’t think I can argue with that.

“But if a world-class manager became available who has won titles, Manchester United should probably pursue that route because the last five managers have not had that super club experience. Michael would be another who hasn’t quite got that.”

A host of Manchester United players have publicly backed Carrick to be given the job permanently.

Amad Diallo said earlier this month that everyone in the dressing room would be happy to see Carrick stay on as head coach next season.

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“Honestly, it’s not the player who decides who is going to stay here next season, but what I can say [is] everyone is happy to have him as manager,” the United winger told Sky Sports. “Everyone is with him.

“He’s that manager who has a good relationship with every player so we are really happy to have him as manager and, yeah, we will be happy if we have him next season as manager.”

The Ivory Coast international added: “Even when you are in tough moments, he’s there to talk to you, he’s there to help you.

“The biggest change maybe is because the team is now more impactful. Like in the dressing room, we are really together.

“Every mistake is not a problem, your mistake is my mistake, so we are a team that doesn’t care if you do a mistake, you go again, so we go forward, we want to win as a team.

“That’s something that changed the team, and I think it’s also because of Michael Carrick and his staff – don’t forget also Trav [coach Travis Binnion] and the other staff.

“They are really important for the team and they bring that kind of energy to the team, and that is very important.”

Kobbie Mainoo, who has been among those to flourish under Carrick, claimed players “want to die for” him following United’s 3-2 victory against Liverpool.

Matheus Cunha and departing Casemiro have also backed him for the job.