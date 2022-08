40 SHARES Share Tweet

A former Inspector General of Police, Mr Tafa Balogun, is dead.

The former IGP, who hailed from Ila Orangun, Osun State reportedly died in Lagos on Thursday.

Sources said that Balogun died of heart related disease at Reddington Hospital on the Island.

Balogun was sacked by former President Olusegun Obasanjo over corruption allegations and was arraigned in court.

He was aged 75.