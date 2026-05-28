ISWAP Confirms Killing Of Al-Mainuki

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The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) has confirmed the death of one of its senior figures, Abu-Bilal al-Mainuki, following a recent operation by United States Special Forces targeting the group’s enclave in the Lake Chad region of North-East Nigeria.

The confirmation was contained in a statement released through the group’s media channels, where it described members of its media unit killed during the raid as “martyrs.”

The development comes about two weeks after reports of a coordinated U.S. special operations mission that struck an ISWAP media and command facility located deep within the Lake Chad basin.

The operation involved a precision airborne assault supported by surveillance drones, intelligence assets, and attack aircraft aimed at high-value Islamic State-linked operatives.

At least three foreign ISIS-linked fighters were reportedly killed, alongside several women believed to be associated with the insurgent camp.

In its statement, ISWAP acknowledged the killing of Abu-Bilal al-Mainuki while attempting to portray those killed as committed members of the group.

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The terrorists also claimed that U.S. forces had tracked the commander for months using drones before launching what it described as a large-scale airborne assault involving heavy gunfire.

The group further confirmed that its media headquarters was directly targeted during the operation, noting that those present at the facility were killed during the strike.

Although ISWAP did not disclose the exact number of casualties, intelligence sources indicated that as many as 175 fighters may have been killed in the operation, dealing a significant blow to the group’s media infrastructure and command network in the Lake Chad axis.

The raid is believed to be part of broader counterterrorism efforts aimed at disrupting extremist operations and preventing the re-establishment of transnational networks in West Africa.