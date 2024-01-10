Ex-Minister Clem Agba Buys N50m Edo Guber Forms

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Former Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba, has joined the Edo State gubernatorial race and acquired the N50 million expression of interest and nomination forms.

Abba was represented at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja by Henry Idahagbon, the former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Edo State.

Henry Idahagbon receiving the nomination form on behalf of Clem Agba

The APC on Wednesday flagged off the sale of the nomination forms.

The party’s National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Argungu, had earlier announced that the sale of the forms would commence on January 10 and end on January 29, 2024, with the primary election set for February 17, 2024.

The cost of the forms was pegged at N10m and N40m respectively.

However, the party introduced variations in fees for different groups: female aspirants and persons living with disabilities only need to pay for the Expression of Interest form, while the Nomination Form is complimentary.

Additionally, youths between the aged of 25 to 40 years are entitled to a 50% discount on Nomination Forms.

“Youths from 25 to 40 years are to purchase Expression of Interest forms with a 50% discount on Nomination Forms,” the APC stated.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled the governorship poll in Edo and Ondo State for November 16, 2024.

Both Edo and Ondo are among the eight states holding off-season governorship elections due to litigations and court judgements. The other states are Anambra, Bayelsa, Ekiti, Imo, Kogi, and Osun.