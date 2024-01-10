Betta Edu Released On Bail By EFCC, To Report Daily At The Commission’s Office

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has released from custody the embattled Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, on bail conditions.

Recall THE WHISTLER reported that Betta was invited by the EFCC immediately after she was suspended by President Bola Tinubu, over allegations involving the sum of N585 million.

She had reportedly directed the Accountant-General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein to transfer the said amount to a private account owned by one Oniyelu Bridget who the ministry claimed currently serves as the Project Accountant, Grants for Vulnerable Groups, among other fraud allegations involving her office.

However, after appearing at the EFCC office, Betta’s passports and that of a former minister Sadiya Umar-Farouk who also served in the Humanitarian Ministry, were seized to prevent the duo from fleeing the country as investigations continued into alleged fraud.

Meanwhile, a source from the EFCC familiar with the case said on Wednesday that Betta was “allowed to leave on bail but would be showing up daily, just like Sadiya who was released on Tuesday but told to continue to come our office pending the investigation on the case.”