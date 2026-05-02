2027: Why Tinubu Will Sweep Kano — APC Chieftain

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A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, Rabi’u Bichi, has projected a sweeping victory for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Kano ahead of the 2027 general elections, citing what he described as an unprecedented consolidation of political forces within the ruling party.

Speaking in an interview with THE WHISTLER, Bichi, who is also the Managing Director of the Hadejia Jama’are River Basin Development Authority, argued that the political dynamics that shaped the 2023 elections in Kano have significantly shifted in favour of the APC.

According to him, the convergence of key political blocs — including the structure associated with former governor Abdullahi Ganduje, the National Assembly caucus led by Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, and a wave of high-profile defections from opposition parties — has created a formidable political machine.

“President Tinubu will secure a landslide in Kano because the political arithmetic that defined 2023 has been completely altered,” Bichi said. “That level of elite consensus did not exist previously, but today, the APC has unmatched reach across all 44 local government areas of the state.”

He pointed to a recent fundraising effort by party stakeholders, who raised ₦50 million to cover half of the President’s ₦100 million nomination form, as evidence of grassroots mobilisation and financial commitment within the party.

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Bichi, who served as Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign in Kano during the 2023 elections, also linked Tinubu’s prospects to ongoing federal interventions in the state. He cited projects such as the Kano-Maradi rail line and expanded irrigation initiatives under the river basin authority, alongside federal appointments involving Kano indigenes, as factors reshaping public sentiment.

“People are seeing a President who is delivering on his promises and maintaining strong ties with Kano,” he said.

He further argued that recent political realignments — including the defection of Governor Abba Yusuf — have effectively merged state and federal political structures, giving the APC both incumbency advantage and organisational depth.

“In Kano’s electoral history, that combination has always translated into a landslide outcome,” he added.

Bichi’s remarks follow a recent stakeholders’ meeting of the APC in Kano, where party leaders endorsed Tinubu as the sole presidential candidate for 2027. The meeting, held at the Coronation Hall of Government House, marked a significant moment in the party’s post-2023 consolidation efforts in the state.