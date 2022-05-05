Ex- Perm Sec Bags 12 years Jail Term For N97.3M Fraud

Nigeria
By The Whistler

On Thursday, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) secured the conviction and sentencing of Clement Illoh, a former Permanent Secretary at the ministry of Labour and Productivity for fraud.

He was found guilty of the three-count charge bordering on non-declaration of assets to the tune of N97.3m.

The ruling was delivered by Justice Babs Kuewumi of the Federal High Court in Ikoyi Lagos.

Mr Illoh had tried in vain to stop his trial over non- disclosure of assets which has been in court since November 30, 2017.

The offence for which he was sentenced is punishable under Section 27 sub-section 3c of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Establishment Act, 2004.

