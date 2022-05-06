Suspected Drug Addict Invades Soun Of Ogbomoso Palace, Injures Chief

The Palace of Soun of Ogbomosoland has been invaded by a suspected drug addict popularly known in the town as Ajanlekoko.

Although the mission of the intruder could not be immediately ascertained but some claimed he broke into the palace to steal the crowns while some said he wanted to occupy the vacant throne.

It was gathered that Ajanlekoko broke through the main gate and headed to the administrative office in the palace where he destroyed some doors before he was tamed by some men.

Ajanlekoko was said to have attacked a chief who challenged him and removed the chief’s two teeth with punches.

The Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi, died on December 12 2021 and the stool has been vacant since then

The Palace Secretary, Toyin Ajamu while confirming the incident in a statement to THE WHISTLER on Friday said there was no iota of truth in the claims on social media that the intruder invaded the palace to steal crowns.

The statement read, ‘Attention has just been drawn to news circulating on the social media about a man who is suspected to behave under the influence of hard drugs by destroying properties that worth million of naira at Ogbomoso Palace.

“The message is sent to debunk the rumors in the media that the man came to steal crowns at the palace.

“To put the record straight, there was no crown at the palace as the seat of Soun of Ogbomosoland is presently vacant with no crown and nothing whatsoever is being stolen except that he destroyed main Entrance Aluminum Sliding doors and Exit door leading to Soun Administrative office from the Palace.

He also injured one of the Palace Chief: Aremole of Ogbomosoland.

“Members of the public are hereby advised to ignore the rumors peddling around that he was at the palace to steal crowns or any property and those circulating such news should desist from doing so.”