Ex-Petroleum Minister Diezani To Forfeit Abuja Homes, Cars To FG

The Federal High Court Abuja has ordered the final forfeiture of two Abuja properties and two luxury cars belonging to a former minister of petroleum resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke.

Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon, who gave the ruling on Monday ordered that the properties be forfeited to the Federal Government.

The two properties whose value are worth $2,674,418 and N380, 000,000 respectively, are located at Plot 1854 Mohammed Mahashir Street, and No. 6, Aso Drive, in the highbrow Asokoro and Maitama Districts of Abuja.

The luxury cars are a black BMW saloon with Chassis No B8CV54V66629 and registered as RBC155 DH, and a black Jaguar saloon car with Chassis No SAJAA.20 GRDMv43376, valued at N36,000,000.

The judge gave the order while ruling on the application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Suit No. 1122/2021 and Suit No 1123/2021, asking for the final forfeiture of the assets.

The Commission had on November 29, 2021 secured the interim forfeiture of the assets in a ruling on separate motion ex-parte filed on September 27, 2021.

It prayed the court to order the interim forfeiture of the assets on the grounds of reasonable suspicion that they were proceeds of unlawful activities.

Justice Olajuwon in granting the interim forfeiture Order had ordered the EFCC to publish a notice in a national newspaper.

The aim of the publication was to invite anyone with interest in the assets to indicate why the said properties should not be finally forfeited to government.

The court consequently adjourned sitting till January 22, 2022, for report.