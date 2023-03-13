You Can’t Intimidate Workers, NLC Dares Imo Govt As It Vows To Continue Strike

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has insisted on continuing the ongoing strike in Imo State despite various actions of the government to intimidate workers.

The NLC State Secretary, Anukwuorji Peter in a statement on Monday, revealed that the congress will uphold the strike action depending on the implementation of the minimum wage of workers in the state.

“If the government has chosen this path of dishonour, it is their call but we will not in any way balk in the face,” the NLC said.

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported that Imo state residents were asked to stock up their homes over government noncompliance to their demands.

“Whichever way this government decides to call it, we are prepared to meet it and not run. We are here for a long haul and it entirely depends on what this government wants and how it wants to resolve the issues that we have raised with it.

“This government will not be the first in Nigeria to seek the use of this dangerous style of engagement neither we are sure is it going to be the last but we want the government to know that we have demonstrated capacity to defend workers in the state and are prepared to deploy it to the fullest.

The Congress, however, said they are open to dialogue, but during the process, the strike will still take its full course.

“We have a properly negotiated agreement with the Government which we grudgingly accepted with all its weaknesses but was called off at the point of signing by the Imo state government.” Stating that the government cannot be trusted,” NLC noted.