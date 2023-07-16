Excitement As First Timers Sporting Lagos Emerges Winner Of Naija Super 8 Pre-season Tournament

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In an ultimate twist that has sent shockwaves to the depths of Nigerian football, Sporting Lagos – first timers in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL), have emerged winner of the Naija Super 8 pre-season tournament.

Sporting Lagos, who joined the competition as wildcards, defeated south-west rivals Remo Stars 4-2 by penalties in the final game of the competition played at the Onikan stadium on Sunday

The Lagos side got the lead in the 52nd minute courtesy of a rebound by Aliu Salaudeen after a freekick by Emeka was deflected.

Remo Stars got a crucial equaliser in the 87th minute but the goal was ruled offside by the referee, a move which cast aspersions on the integrity of the game.

They, however, found redemption during stoppage time with a powerful goal from Adams Olamilekan in the 95th minute.

During the penalty shootout, Sporting Lagos converted four, while Christian Nwoke denied Remo their first and fourth penalties. The victory means the rookies will now go home with the 25 million naira grand prize attached to the trophy.

In their journey to the finals, the Lagos side played a draw with Enyimba FC and defeated Remo Stars and Katsina United. They also beat Akwa United in the semi-final clash, before their crucial win over Remo Stars for the second time.

Founded in 2022, Sporting Lagos are rookies in the competition having just secured promotion into the Nigerian Professional Football League. The side is based in Onikan, Lagos managed by Paul Offor, a former coaching staff at Warri Wolves.

Through social media engagements and media coverage, the team renewed football fans’ interest in Nigerian football securing promotion to the NPFL in their first year of existence.