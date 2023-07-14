Sporting Lagos, Remo Stars To Battle For N25m Grand Prize In Naija Super 8 Competition

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The finals of the Naija Super 8 tournament is now set between Remo Stars FC and Sporting Lagos.

The two clubs will battle for the 25 million naira grand prize after emerging victorious in their respective semi-final games.

Remo Stars defeated Makurdi-based Lobi Stars by 2 goals to 1, while Sporting Lagos came from behind to also beat Akwa United by 2-1.in the game of the Wildcards.

Founded in 2022, Sporting Lagos are rookies in the competition having just secured promotion into the Nigerian Professional Football League. The side is based in Onikan, Lagos managed by Paul Offor, a former coaching staff at Warri Wolves.

Remo Stars on the other hand was founded in 2004 and have featured in NPFL twice. The side is based in Ikenne, Ogun State and managed by Daniel Ogunmodede

When the two sides first clashed in the group stage, Sporting Lagos emerged victorious, beating the Ikenne side by 2 goals to 1

The two teams will play the final match on Sunday, July 16th, 2023 at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos, in what has been termed the Southwest Derby.