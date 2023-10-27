Excitement In Anambra As Soludo Empowers 5,000 Graduates With N2bn

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

There was excitement at the International Conference Center in Awka, the Anambra State capital as graduates from the “One Youth, Two Skills” programme got N2bn grant from the Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo.

Soludo presented the cheques during the graduation and business financing ceremony for beneficiaries of the first batch of the scheme on Friday.

He explained that having formed themselves into cooperatives, there is a special funding put aside through Anambra State Small Business Agency, for those who want to scale up their enterprise to access grants of up to N5m

He pointed out that the grant that would be received by each of them should be enough to purchase the equipment they need to start.

The governor urged them to approach their respective Local Government Areas next week to pick up their cheques.

While revealing that human capital is Anambra’s greatest resource, the Governor described the youths as the bridge to the future, saying that his administration believes in providing empowerment for them in a sustainable manner.

The Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr. Patrick Agha Mba said that the second part of the scheme will commence soon.