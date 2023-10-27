Jonathan Speaks After Third Visit To Tinubu In Aso Rock

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu received former President Goodluck Jonathan at the State House in Abuja on Friday.

The purpose of Jonathan’s visit remained undisclosed at the time of writing, but the former Nigerian president is currently serving as the special envoy heading the mediation mission for the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Mali.

Jonathan, who led Nigeria from 2010 to 2015, has been actively involved in efforts to address the socio-political crisis in Mali, working to facilitate dialogue among the key stakeholders in the West African nation faced with political instability and social unrest.

It was not the first time Tinubu and Jonathan have met since the former became Nigeria’s president on May 29, 2023.

Prior meetings took place on June 13 and July 18, where discussions were said to have centered on the Mali crisis and national concerns and strategies to move Nigeria forward.

After today’s meeting, Jonathan addressed journalists and called for unity among ex-Nigerian presidents and other political leaders.

“We talked a lot about the country. You will see more of me because there are certain things we discussed and the country must move forward,” he told State House correspondents while keeping details of the discussions to his chest.