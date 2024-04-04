EXCLUSIVE: Constitution Review Committee Moves To Lobby Governors, Party Leaders, Others For Easy Passage

578 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Special Ad-hoc Committee on Constitution Review, chaired by Hon. Benjamin Kalu has moved to lobby the 36 state governors, leaders of the 18 registered Political Parties, and Traditional Rulers and Leaders of Faith-Based Organizations to pave the way for easy passage.

The constitutional review is ongoing and the committee is working to ensure its conclusion and passage within record time.

In a document obtained by THE WHISTLER other stakeholders listed in the proposed activity work plan include Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), Citizen Groups, Marginalised Groups, and Media Executives, among others, who would be lobbied to ensure the committee encounters no challenges in the process.

Hon. Kalu gave highlights of the Special Ad-hoc Committee’s work plan in the documents.

He disclosed that the Constitution Review exercise is expected to be concluded by December 2025.

Also, State Governors, Media Executives as well as Political Leaders/Traditional Rulers and Leaders of Faith-Based Organizations have been scheduled for June 2024 in Abuja in other meetings with the committee to lobby them for some amendments to be made to the constitution.

The Committee is also expected to meet with Political Party Chairmen and Leaders in Abuja in June 2024, the document showed.

In the same vein, the Special Ad-hoc Committee on Constitution Review is also expected to organise Zonal public hearings across the six geopolitical zones of the Federation as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in December 2024.

In the bid to fast-track the process, the joint Senate and House of Representatives Special Ad-hoc Committees on Constitution Review are expected to meet in May 2025 to harmonise their positions on the final draft of the bills considered so far.

Barring last-minute changes, the Special Ad-hoc Committee is expected to lay the final report on May 22, 2025 on the floor of both chambers, as stipulated in the work plan.

In line with extant legislative practice, the National Assembly is expected to transmit the bills passed by both chambers to the State Houses of Assembly on May 29, 2025.