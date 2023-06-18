‘Expect Birth Of New Cross River’ – Gov Otu Reassures Of Making State Destination For Investment , Development

142 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Cross River State Governor, Sen. Prince Bassey Otu, has given the assurance the state will soon attain its desired socio-economic development height with remarkable indices.

This is contained in a statement by Mr. Emmanuel Ogbeche, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Sunday, in Calabar.

Otu disclosed this, weekend, at the post National Assembly inauguration reception, orgainised by the member representing Akpabuyo/Bakassi/Calabar South Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Joseph Bassey, for the people in Ekpene Tete, Akpabuyo Local Government Area.

According to the governor, his administration has concluded plans to rejuvenate the state’s economy with practicable economic activities that will impart positively on the citizenry.

While expressing his deep gratitude to the people for giving him the mandate to serve them, Otu announced that, “with the structures and programmes we are about to put in place to inject life in all people-oriented sectors, my message to you today is that Cross River is on a pedestal for greatness.

“It has not been easy trying to put up a workable plan aligned with my transformation agenda based on current realities, but I can say boldly that sincerely, we have started the journey of first leveraging and harnessing on the gains recorded by my predecessors so we can kick start the people’s development mantra.”

Otu further disclosed that, “After moving round the state to ascertain its current state, what I can tell you, expect the birth of a new Cross River and this will happen in not too long a distant time. In fact, Nigeria will soon attest that Cross River is alive again.”

He reminded the people of the Federal Constituency of his indebtedness to them for having kept their electoral fidelity to him by ensuring he has never lost an election there, averring that, “this is the time to liquidate my indebtedness to you and assure that you all will feel the impact of my administration very soon.”

The governor commended the Reps member for organizing the appreciation reception in the area, describing it as a worthwhile venture that should be emulated by others, stressing that, “there is nothing as good as remembering the people who supported you and gave you their mandate freely to serve them, and if in this your first outing you have already instituted an education endowment fund with N10m for a start, then I can say that the sky will not be your limit,” and promised to support the fund with N5m.

Speaking on behalf of the Rep, Director General of Rt. Hon. Joseph Bassey Campaign Organization and immediate past Commissioner for Agric, Hon. Oliver Orok, informed the gathering that the institution of the education endowment was a way of expressing their gratitude to the constituents by supporting the academic pursuit of indigent pupils and students.

The event was attended by the Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Peter Odey, Speaker, Cross River State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Elvert Ayambam and Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon. Emmanuel Ironbar, amongst other dignitaries.

In a similar development and in the spirit of camaraderie and oneness, the governor also made a stopover at a similar post-inauguration reception organized by House of Reps member under the Labour Party representing, Calabar Municipality and Odukpani Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Bassey Akiba.