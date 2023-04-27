Expectations As Supreme Court Hears Nnamdi Kanu’s Appeal Today

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Reactions have trailed the hearing of the appeal filed by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu over his continued detention in the custody of the Department of the State Services despite his discharge and acquittal by Nigeria’s Court of Appeal last October. Kanu is the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Recall that the Court of Appeal had ruled that the manner Kanu was arrested and brought to Nigeria by the combined security agencies of Nigeria and Kenya amounted to extraordinary rendition, and a violation of international laws. The court ordered the restitution of Kanu in its judgement.

“Kanu’s appeal at the Supreme Court is against his continued detention generally and the stay of execution of the order of discharge. There’s also a bail application,” THE WHISTLER heard from his special counsel, Barr Aloy Ejimakor.

In a reaction to today’s hearing, Barr Ejimakor urged the apex court to be guided by good conscience and equity ‘to undo the grave injustice that was done to Kanu’.

Ejimakor tweeted, “As the Supreme Court convenes to hear Onyendu #MNK’s appeal today, let equity, justice & good conscience guide the hand of the Court to undo the grave injustice that was done to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu almost two years ago. Injustice has an expiry date. Let today be that expiry date.”

Angus Okeke, a commentator, prayed God to make justice manifest. According to him, “Our ChukwuOkike is on the throne, so He will always make for HIMSELF a glorious name in the life & matters affecting our Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Victory is always assured because our ChukwuOkike is the Supreme God of all. One with God is always a winner. MNK is a winner!”

Uzor Young tweeted, “The covenant keeping God will never fail His servant Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Victory is assured amen.”

Kanu is being tried over alleged running a proscribed group, jumping bail in 2017, and treason. However, a High Court of Umuahia had ruled that Kanu did not jump bail and lambasted the federal government for using the military to overrun his country home when he was still on bail. The court further awarded damages against the federal government.