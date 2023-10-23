EXTORTION: 14 LASTMA Officers To Face Disciplinary Panel

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

For extorting motorists, 14 officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) will face a disciplinary panel in line with the public service rules of the state.

The affected officers whose cases have been investigated would be facing the state’s Personnel Management Board (PMB), which would adjudicate their cases.

According to the General Manager of LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba, the officers were caught extorting money from motorists.

“These 14 male Officers (11 Seniours & 3 Juniours) were caught at different locations across the State extorting money (bribes) from motorists,” Oreagba was quoted as saying in a statement by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, on Monday.

While assuring that the agency would continue to mete stiff and severe punishment on officers and men in its effort to rid the agency of a few bad elements tarnishing its image, he called on members of the public to report erring officers.

“We thereby call on residents, especially motoring public, to support us by promptly reporting any errant officers at the nearest LASTMA offices or use any of the agency’s complaints hotlines with proof of evidence,” he stated.

The General Manager warned that any operative caught in the process of bringing LASTMAt to disrepute will equally face the consequence.

Oreagba also warned the motoring public to stop inducing traffic personnel with bribes in order to avoid being prosecuted as the law frowned on both the giver and the receiver.