Facebook Commentators Attack Amaechi, Wike’s Claims On Igbo Connections

Facebook commentators, Wednesday, took a swipe at both transport minister Rotimi Amaechi and Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike as both political bigwigs give varying views on their Igbo connections.

The reaction was generated by a statement credited to Amaechi where he explained why Wike denies being Igbo.

Amaechi reportedly said, “Nyesom Wike denied being an Igbo man because he wants to be vice president to Aminu Tambuwal in 2023.

“Nyesom Wike hates Igbos because his father occupied a house of an Igbo man from Imo State after the civil war in the name of abandoned property.

“Nyesom Wike’s hatred for Igbos made him demolish Igbo shops when he was chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government in Rivers State.

“I don’t support IPOB, but Nyesom Wike wants to get federal government support by accusing IPOB of all the killings In Rivers State.”

In a reaction, Fred Okpara wrote, “This is politics playing. Wike wants to allign with the North while Amaechi wants the Igbos to see him as one of them and support him. After 2023, both will tell you that they are from Niger Delta.”

Dallas Emmanuel wrote, “Both of them are same of same. Don’t listen to Amaechi. He’s a proud Igboman now because the presidency is considering the South East. The same Amaechi had once also denied his Igbo origin.”

According to Felix Okpobe, “Amaechi also denied being an Igbo man during his quest for ministerial post. He’s a pretender, a political pseudo in disguise.”

Monday Dape asked, “Can anything good come out of Amaech’s mouth? Since Amaechi has been in power, what has he done for the Igbo nation?”

For Chioma Chikwere, “Whether Ikwerre claim to be Igbo or not, that should not bother us; after all, the prodigal son left his father’s estate and later came back begging with tears.”

Rotimi Amaechi had, in the post, stated that, “I cannot bring myself down to Nyesom Wike’s level because he smokes Indian hemp and that is why he talks out of point.”