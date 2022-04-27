Ebonyi 2023: Community Leader Canvases Support For Governor’s Decision, Urges Aggrieved Aspirants To Sheath Swords

Prince Chukwudi Asudeogu, a community leader in Okposi, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, has appealed to aggrieved aspirants to support Governor David Umahi’s endorsement of the state’s House of Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon Francis Nwifuru, as his successor.

Asudeogu also enjoined members of the Ebonyi All Progressives Congress (APC), especially the youths, to put the party first as they prepare for the March 11, 2023 governorship election in the state.

According to him, the Ebonyi APC needs to be united at this time in order to achieve victory in the forthcoming election.

He stressed that all the aggrieved aspirants must sheath their swords and give consent to Umahi’s choice because the governor means well for the state.

“As the father of the state and the leader of the party, I believe he means well for Ebonyi and poised to do more for the state in the nearest future,” Asudeogu said during a private thank you visit paid to him by the youths of the community to appreciate him for grading their roads and awarding financial grants to 20 indigent women in the community.

He also used the opportunity to announce award of scholarships to 11 indigent students across all the wards in Ohaozara LGA while also promising to support farmers in the community during the coming farming season.

While further canvassing support for the Speaker Nwifuru’s candidacy, the community leader advised the youths to shun violence and embrace peace. Urging them to always work closely with the ideals of His Excellency to move the state forward.

“Rt. Hon Francis Nwifuru as been an integral part of the success recorded by this administration and his choice as by the Governor is divine and in the right direction for the benefit of the state,” he advised.

Meanwhile, Governor Umahi had in a statement announcing his endorsement of Nwifuru stated that the Ebonyi Speaker “will consolidate on the divine mandate leadership in the state” if elected governor.

In the statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Francis Nwaze, the governor said his decision to support the Speaker was “for the sake of equity, justice, and fairness” to the Ebonyi north zone which offered its support when the southern zone sought same to produce the governor in 2015.