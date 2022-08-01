FACTCHECK: How True Is The Claim That Peter Obi Has Not Spoken On IPOB?

A Facebook post claims that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has been quiet about the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra for a number of years.

The post was shared on July 23, 2022 by Nigerian-born Sunday Adelaja, the founding pastor of the Embassy of the Blessed Kingdom of God for All Nations, Ukraine.

“I can’t see Peter Obi’s statement against the excesses of Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB. Rather I saw him defending IPOB on channels TV, saying he disagrees with the government designating them as a terrorist organization. How can someone with a clear conscience defend IPOB and not apologize to other Nigerians. You cannot spend years keeping quiet about the degrading of all tribes and nationalities in Nigeria and now expect them to vote for you.

“Either we like it or not the North still controls the majority of votes in Nigeria, without their votes no one can emerge as Nigerian president. Those votes will be divided between Atiku and Tinubu, Peter needs to build a bridge with the North in a more purposeful manner. This has to start by making his position clear on IPOB and Biafra agitations. You cannot say you are a Biafra agitator and want to become the Nigerian President,” Adelaja had alleged amid several other claims made in the post on his verified Facebook page.

Screenshot Of Pastor Sunday Adelaja's Facebook page and post on July 23

A Twitter user known as Queen of Trolls, also asked a rhetorical question on Peter Obi’s position on those perpetuating terrorism in the South-east, linking it to IPOB.

“Please, has anyone seen the post of Peter Obi strongly condemning the IPOB terrorists in Anambra State? Or even calling for their arrest and prosecution?” the twitter user asked on July 31.

Screenshot of Queen of Trolls Twitter page

IPOB was created in 2012 by Nnamdi Kanu as a pro-Biafra self-determination movement, but has since become a popular movement among igbo people, especially in the South-eastern part of the country.

The group’s main lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor had said in an interview with THE WHISTLER that the group’s “Self-determination is a right under African Charter of Human and People’s Right. And that law has been domesticated under our law. I believe in that inalienable right.”

Recall that the Federal High Court Abuja on January 18, 2018 upheld the proscription of IPOB by the federal government.

But IPOB had appealed the trial court decision and the appellate court in Abuja is yet to pass its verdict.

Peter Obi CON (61) is a Nigerian businessman and politician who served as the Governor of Anambra state between 2006 and 2014.

He was the running mate to Atiku Abubakar when he ran as presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic party platform during the 2019 General elections.

This means that Obi has been active or has participated in Nigerian politics for over 15 years.

THE WHISTLER Checks

In 2017, Obi spoke on the federal government’s dealing with IPOB and other secessionist groups, and insisted on dialogue as a veritable tool to address their agitation.

He gave his opinion about IPOB after a closed-door meeting with the then Imo Governor Rochas Okorocha as quoted by Premium Times in a report published on April 6, 2017.

“The federal government should, rather than apply force, engage the players in dialogue as a means of finding a lasting solution to the problem, especially the issue of Biafra.

“I have warned against the use of force against Biafra agitators, the federal government should be open to continued dialogue, which is what we are supporting.

“Our people won’t support the use of force against those agitating for Biafra; it is a very delicate matter that must be treated with caution.

“As a matter of fact, the federal government should release all Biafra activists that are currently in detention to begin the process of meaningful dialogue.”

Furthermore, Peter Obi spoke to Urban Radio 94.5m on July 12 about how he sees various agitations in Nigeria.

The anchor of the programme had asked Obi: “Kwakwanso raised fears about the secessionist movement in the South East being the reason the North might be afraid to vote for any candidate from the South East. How would you handle this agitation in the South-east?”.

Obi had replied: “The South East is not the only place where there is agitation. There is agitation also in the South West. Igboho and his people are also agitating for a Yoruba state. We have problems in the North-East, Boko Haram and ISWAP. We have in the South South and North West. There is problem all over the place. But I have said it repeatedly; I will deal with all agitators decisively, through dialogue, engagement and then remove the criminals who are operating under this cover and deal with them as criminals.

“It is something that you can achieve by engagement and dialogue. I am contesting elections as a Nigerian. I am a Nigerian; I believe in Nigeria and I want to change Nigeria. I know what it takes to change Nigeria. Because I know that it is a great country that I can make productive for the interest of everybody.”

VERDICT

The claim that Peter Obi has not spoken about the IPOB agitation is UNTRUE.