JUST IN: NAFDAC Workers Suspend Six-Week Strike

Health workers at the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) have suspended their six-week-old strike on Monday, August 1, 2022.

The workers are members of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN).

The Vice-Chairman of the union, Idzi Isua, confirmed the development during the union’s congress on Monday morning.

Mr. Isua said the union agreed to suspend the strike following an agreement with the management of NAFDAC.

The union embarked on the strike on 22 June 2022 to protest, amongst other things, poor welfare packages and unpaid promotion arrears.