Fake UTME Result: Anambra State Government Sets Up Independent Investigation Team

The Anambra State Government has set up an independent committee to investigate the allegedly forged result belonging to an indigene of the state, Mmesoma Ejikeme.

Ejikeme is a student of Anglican Girls Secondary School in Nnewi, Anambra State who was accused by the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) of falsely inflating her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) score and announcing herself as the best candidate for the exams for the year.

The State Government said that setting up the committee is in the interest of not taking sides as both JAMB and Ejikeme have been going back and forth regarding the issue.

This was revealed in a statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information, Paul Nwosu, where he detailed the events that occurred at the state level before JAMB accused Ejikeme of falsifying her result.

“The Anambra State Government has, for obvious reasons, been following the JAMB/Mmesoma Ejike matter with keen interest.

“It’s important to note that Miss Mmesoma Ejikeme went to the office of the Anambra State Commissioner for Education, Professor Ngozi Chuma-Udeh with her UTME result to protest that the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) didn’t recognise her as the candidate with the highest score.

“The Commissioner in turn called JAMB to confirm her claim but she was told that Mmesoma’s result was forged,” he stated.

Nwosu added that following that, JAMB authorities alerted the DSS to look into the matter, but did not wait for the conclusion of the investigation before publicising the allegation.

“It was at this point that JAMB authorities invited the Directorate of State Services (DSS) to investigate the matter and make its findings known.

“This was yet to happen when JAMB went public with the matter, thus eliciting the raucous conversations we’ve seen in the media.

“It is not our wish to join the slanging match or take sides at this stage. But as a responsible government, we have decided to undertake an independent investigation into the matter.

“In the light of the above, Anambra State Government has set up a Committee of Inquiry to thoroughly investigate the JAMB/Mmesoma matter,” he said.

Members of the committee are:

Prof. Nkemdili Nnonyelu (Chairman) Prof. Mercy Okonkwo – member Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh – member Prof. Maduabuchi Dukor – member Prof. Jaja Nwanegbo – member Rev. Sr. Prof. Mary-Felicia Opara – member Rev. Cannon Dr. Uchenna Umeifekwem – member Mr. Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata (MD, Anambra Information Communication Technology Agency) – member.