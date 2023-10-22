Falana Accuses State Governors Of Hindering Access To Basic Education

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Human rights lawyer and activist, Femi Falana (SAN), has accused state governments of hindering access to basic education in Nigeria with their refusal to make counterpart contributions to the Universal Basic Education Fund.

Falana made the call in a speech he read at a summit on Nigeria’s out-of-school crisis, hosted by the UK charity IA Foundation in Lagos at the weekend.

The activist lamented that the governors’ continuous neglect of the counterpart funding, contravenes Section 2 of the Compulsory Free Universal Basic Education Act.

“In June last year, the Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission, Mr Hamid Bobboyi, bemoaned the refusal of state governments to provide counterpart funding and access the annual matching grants given by the commission to develop their basic education system.

“The commission was particularly concerned that about N110 billion of the intervention funds accessed from UBEC were not utilised by the states in 2021, with the money left in the coffers of State Universal Basic Education Boards.

“Sometime in 2017, we learnt that the Federal Government had decided to refund state governments all monies so far deducted from their accounts to meet the London Paris Club obligations.

“We were able to convince the Federal Government to deduct the counterpart fund that the state governments had failed to contribute to the Universal Basic Education Fund.

“The suggestion was accepted by the Federal Government and that was how the sum of N71.3 billion was deducted from source and remitted to the account of UBEC.

“Thereafter, UBEC added the matching grant of N71.3 billion and the states received a total of N142.6bn for the provision of needed facilities in public primary and junior secondary schools in the country,” he said.

He, therefore, proposed an amendment of the constitution by the National Assembly to empower the Accountant-General of the Federation to deduct the counterpart fund payable by every state government from its source.

“What the National Assembly should do is to address the refusal of state governments to make counterpart contributions to the Universal Basic Education Fund pursuant to Section 2 of the Compulsory Free Universal Basic Education Act,’’ he said.

Falana, who lamented Nigeria’s worrisome number of out-of-school children, urged the National Assembly to act fast to save the future of the country.

He noted that since each of the 36 states of the federation had adopted the Child’s Rights Act and enacted a Child’s Rights Law, it had become the joint responsibility of the federal, state and local governments to ensure that every Nigerian child was given an opportunity to acquire free and compulsory education.

Falana also added that the Discrimination Against Persons With Disabilities (Prohibition) Act of 2019 guaranteed free education up to senior secondary school level for every person with a disability.

“In the same vein, all public schools, whether primary, secondary or tertiary, shall have at least one personnel trained to cater for the educational development of persons with disabilities or special facilities for the effective education of persons with disabilities.

“These laws have been observed in their breach because the members of the political class, drawn from all registered political parties, have not demonstrated any commitment to the education of every child in Nigeria.

“The members of the legislative and executive organs of governments have failed to appreciate the danger of having 18.5 million out-of-school children, the highest in the world.

“Therefore, amending the Compulsory Free Universal Basic Education Act to make it more stringent for parents will not work in a poverty-stricken environment,” he said.