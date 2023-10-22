PDP Chieftain Blasts Amah Abraham For Demanding Disciplinary Action Against Wabara

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A former Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party PDP in Arocukwu Local Government Area of Abia State, Mr Anthony Nwankwo, has advised the party’s Acting Publicity Secretary Hon. Amah Abraham to perish the thought of any disciplinary action against Senator Aldophus Wabara over a media comment credited to the former Senate President.

Amah had in a statement on Saturday said Wabara will likely face a disciplinary committee to be set up by the party in the state to explain some statements he made recently in the media.

Amah said the committee will be inaugurated after the party’s State Working committee (SWC) meeting.

But reacting to the statement, Nwankwo said the PDP’s Acting Publicity Secretary should be the one to face disciplinary committee because he contributed about 70 percent to the party’s failure in the state.

Nwankwo accused Abraham of not calling for any meeting to plan strategies that were supposed to be executed during the last general elections.

He stated further that the inability of Abraham to call for meeting was what led to the failure of the party in the last election.

Nwankwo said, “Ama Abraham the ranting Acting Publicity Secretary of Abia State PDP should be the one to face disciplinary committee because he contributed 70 percent to our failure in Abia state.

“The Acting Pub Secretary cum Zonal Chairman never called for a meeting for one day to plan for election, no body saw him the day of election, the facilities for the election was with him till election was over.

“Why calling Senator Wabara to face disciplinary committee. I advice our party to call a large meeting an ask questions.”

Recall that the former Commissioner for Information, Okiyi Kalu, had raised eyebrows over the cost of the 6.8 kilometer road project awarded to Julius Berger to the tune of N30 billion.

But Wabara had cautioned against unnecessary criticisms, arguing that Otti deserved commendation for his resolve to fix the road and “for his transparency to even disclose the contract sum”.

The former Senate President said that Otti had already secured his second term ticket by undertaking the signature project which previous administrations were unable to tackle.

He added that N30bb should not be considered too much for the project in view of the reputation of the contractor.