Family Friend Cater For Late Osinachi’s Children As Police Transfer Deceased’s Spouse To SCIID

Following the arrest of Peter Nwachukwu, spouse of the late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, the children of the estranged couples are now left under the watch of a family friend to cater for their needs.

The Minister of Women Affairs Dame Tallen who visited the residence of late Osinachi disclosed that one Sunday Achino from the church where the late singer worshipped had taken up the responsibility since the arrest of their father on Sunday.

Operatives of the Lugbe Division had arrested Nwachukwu after the brother of the deceased reported a case of culpable homicide against him. The suspect was said to have domestically abused the deceased until her death on April 8.

A family source familiar with the case, however, revealed to THE WHISTLER that the matter had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID).

The source said, “The matter has been transferred from the Lugbe Police Station to the SCIID for further investigation. The husband of the late gospel artiste is being detained at the SCIID”.

The FCT Spokesperson, DSP Josephine Adeh had also confirmed to journalists on Monday that the case was being treated at the homicide department of the SCIID and investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, the Women Affairs Minister has demanded that justice be served and the children of the deceased are protected from prying eyes.

After her long private session with the children, the Minister emerged to demand justice for the late singer stating that even though the extent of allegations and stories on the social media should be taken with caution, she stated that “There is no smoke without fire!”

She said, “On behalf of Nigerian Women and Mothers, I am demanding two things: Justice for the late ‘Ekwueme’ crooner who was alleged to have died as a result of gender-based violence perpetrated by the husband, as well as full protection for the children left behind by the late singer.”

“I have confidence in the Police and the Judicial system to ensure justice for the late singer, and I also demand that the children should be offered special protection; those are what the Nigerian women, whom I stand to represent are demanding of this situation.”

