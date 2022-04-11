Oyo: Hoodlums Attack Olopoeyan Moments After Dumping PDP For NNPP

A former leader of the Peoples Democratic Party in Oyo State, Alhaji Bisi Olopoeyan, on Monday officially joined the New Nigeria People’s Party.

Olopoeyan, who described Governor Seyi Makinde as an ingrate at the declaration said the governor would be shown the way out of power in 2023.

Olopoeyan, who had last week announced his resignation from the PDP stressed that the NNPP would oust Makinde.

But few hours after the declaration where many leaders of the party were present, some armed hoodlums invaded Olopoeyan’s house.

It was gathered that some of the Olopoeyan supporters engagged the hoodlums and one person was allegedly killed.

One of the alleged attackers was also said to have been arrested and handed over to the police.

A source said, ”One of the PMS guys, Ojo, was also arrested. He was with PMS identity card and he has been handed over to the police.

” They came in through the Total Petrol station in front of Testing Ground.”

Olopoeyan also told journalists that PMS attacked his residence and one of the attackers was arrested.

Although some residents claimed the attack was a robbery attack, the police debunked the claim in a statement by its spokesman, Adewale Osifeso, revealed that it was a clash between rival political gangs.

He said the situation had been brought under control while investigation had begun into it.