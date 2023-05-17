Farmers To Receive Over 89,000MT Improved Seeds For 2023 Crop Season– FMARD

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian farmers in the 2023 cropping season will be receiving 89,512.10 metric tonnes of seeds In an effort to fast-track development in the agricultural sector.

The new development was disclosed at the launch of the Revised National Agricultural Seed Policy 2022 by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) in Abuja on Wednesday.

The Agric Minister, Mohammad Abubakar at the launch revealed that the new policy was an investment geared toward building a better future for the sector, as seed was a critical input in enhancing farmer’s productivity and boosting the Country’s Gross Domestic Production (GDP).

He said “The FMARD has launched the Revised National Agricultural Seed Policy 2022 to ensure more access to improved quality seed, boost food and nutrition security.

“The policy had enabled the availability of 89,512.10 metric tonnes of assorted improved seed varieties for planting by farmers in the 2023 cropping season.”

The Minister said the launch of the seed policy will encourage participation of women and youth in the seed value chain and ensuring that farmers have unrestricted access to best genetics to enhance their productivity.

He highlighted some of innovations in the policy document to include SEEDCODEX which involves a quality authentication tool and traceability aimed at curbing adulteration and the participation of third-party seed inspectors in the quality assurance process.

Others include the establishment of satellite and private seed testing laboratories and strategic seed banks to act as reserve and buffer stocks in case of food emergencies.

Abubakar also noted that the present seed policy document represents the concerted efforts of the National Agricultural Seed Council (NASC) and other Stakeholders.

Also speaking at the event, the Director General, NASC, Philip Ojo said that the revised policy would invigorate the National Seed System, trigger growth and development to consolidate on the gains as well as reforms made in the seed sub sector.

He stated that the policy would enhance Federal Government (FG) efforts at ensuring that Nigeria is not only food secured, but a net exporter of agricultural produce among league of nations.