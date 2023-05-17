BREAKING: Atiku Berates U.S. Secretary Of State Blinken After Phoning Tinubu

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Atiku Abubakar, a candidate in Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election, has described Tuesday’s phone call put across to President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, by the United States Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, as giving legitimacy to a ‘fraudulent election’.

Advertisement

Reports had emerged early Wednesday that Blinken phoned Tinubu who is currently holidaying in France to discuss ways that the U.S. and Nigeria could strengthen their partnership under the latter’s incoming administration.

Blinken and Tinubu, according to the U.S. Department of State spokesperson, Matthew Miller, also “discussed the importance of inclusive leadership that represents all Nigerians, continued comprehensive security cooperation, and reforms to support economic growth”.

But reacting in a tweet on Wednesday evening, Atiku said Blinken’s action contradicts the U.S. government’s position on the February 25 presidential election.

“I am in disbelief that @SecBlinken called Tinubu, a contradiction to the publicly stated position of the US on Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election.

“This is inconceivable considering that America, as the bastion of democracy, is well briefed on the sham election of February 25. To give legitimacy to the widely acknowledged fraudulent election in Nigeria can be demoralising to citizens who have hedged their bet on democracy and the sanctity of the ballot @StateDept @POTUS @USinNigeria.”

Advertisement

I am in disbelief that @SecBlinken called Tinubu, a contradiction to the publicly stated position of the US on Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election. This is inconceivable considering that America, as the bastion of democracy, is well briefed on the sham election of February 25.… — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) May 17, 2023

Atiku and Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, among others, are challenging Tinubu’s declaration as the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).