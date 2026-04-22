Fat Joe Claims Role In ‘BNXN’ Name Change

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American rapper Fat Joe has claimed that he and others pressured Nigerian singer BNXN to change his former stage name, BUJU.

Fat Joe made the disclosure during a podcast interview featuring himself and Jamaican dancehall legend Buju Banton. According to the rapper, the move was driven by concerns that the name “Buju” was disrespectful to Buju Banton.

“There is a fake guy in Africa using the Buju name, we dissed him on tv, shut him down, he changed his name. I told him there is only one Buju Banton,” he said.

Buju Banton, speaking during the same interview, said his stage name holds deep personal significance, noting that it was given to him by his mother, unlike many artists who create theirs or get them from friends. He added that he later adopted “Banton” in honour of Jamaican DJ Burr Banton.

“Most people [artists] get their names from their friends or coin it. But my name came from my mom. Then I added Banton due to my admiration for Burr Banton,” he statedre.

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BNXN, who began his music career under the name “Buju,” later changed to his current stage name, reportedly due to alleged copyright issues.