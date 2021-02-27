Fayose Hails Ganduje’s Aide For Asking Buhari To Resign, Demands His Release

52 SHARES Share Tweet

Former Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has called for the immediate release of Tanko Yakasai, a former Special Adviser on Media to Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano State.

Fayose hails Yakasai for being courageous to criticise President Muhammadu Buhari and demand his resignation. Ganduje immediately sacked the media aide following his criticism of the President.

The former governor described his arrest as “another sad commentary on how low this APC government of President Muhammadu Buhari has gone.

“This singular action of his has made him the latest hero of our democracy, and in turn confirmed that there is hope for a united Nigeria.”

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Fayose said it was sad that Nigerians could no longer criticize the same Buhari, who did not only speak against his predecessors, but also led protests.

He said “I join all well-meaning Nigerians to demand for the immediate release of Salihu Yakasai. He did not commit any offence to warrant being taken into custody.

“That he was arrested like a common criminal by the DSS just because he spoke his mind against a President that is more like the servant of the people is another sad commentary on how low this APC govt of Buhari has gone.

“Sad that under this govt, our security men are only efficient in persecuting whoever speaks against the President. Sad too that Nigerians can’t criticize the same President who did not only speak against his predecessors, but also led protests.”

Commending Salihu Yakasai, Fayose said; “I commend the courage of Salihu Yakasai, the sacked Gov Ganduje’s Aide for being able to speak truth to power.

“Nothing can be more honourable than what he has done by standing tall amidst darkness and selfishness of leadership.

“His sacking is the beginning of his rise politically. I sincerely congratulate him and indeed the ordinary Nigerians seeking good governance and leadership. On #BuhariMustResign we stand.”