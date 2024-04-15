JUST IN: APC Suspends Party Chairman Ganduje Over Bribery Allegations

The All Progressives Congress ward in Ganduje in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of Kano State has suspended the party’s National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje over bribery allegations.

This decision was communicated on Monday by the party ward legal adviser, Halliru Gwanzo while addressing newsmen in Kano State.

He said bribery allegations levelled against the former governor by the Kano State Government informed the decision for the suspension.

He said, “We decided to suspend Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje from the party due to the seriousness of the allegations against him,” Gwanzo said.

