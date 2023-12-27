FCCPC Imposes $110m Fine On British American Tobacco Company For Consumer Act Violation

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has slammed a $110m fine on British American Tobacco (Nigeria) Limited with respect to a range of infringements of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, National Tobacco Control Act and sundry legal instruments.

The fine is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the FCCPC, which was signed by the Management of the Commission.

Advertisement

The Commission had, on August 28, 2020, opened an active investigation with respect to British American Tobacco Nigeria Limited and other affiliated companies (BAT Parties).

The commencement of the investigation was based on the Commission’s satisfaction that a series of credible pieces of information and intelligence were actionable enough for broader and deeper inquiry with respect to certain conduct, for, by and on behalf of BAT Parties.

Upon satisfying the Federal High Court that there was probable cause and sufficient evidence to exercise advanced statutory regulatory/investigatory tools, the court issued an Order and Warrant of Search and Seizure.

In furtherance to the Order and Warrant, the Commission on January 25, 2021 executed simultaneous searches and seizures at multiple BAT Parties locations and a location of a service provider.

Advertisement

The Commission said it also gathered, received and procured substantial evidence from forensic analysis of electronic communications and other information/data obtained during the search, as well as other evidence procured during, and after the search from other legitimate sources.

It added that additional investigation, including proffers, hearings, transcripts of sworn testimonies, and continuing analysis of evidence established and supported multiple violations of the FCCPA and other enactments.

The statement reads, “During the investigation and in furtherance of mutual engagements between the Commission and BAT Parties, BAT Parties in writing sought, and the Commission accepted BAT Parties into cooperation under the Commission’s Cooperation/Assistance Rules & Procedure, 2021 (CARP).

“The Cooperation/Assistance Framework (CAF) provides for benefits such as possible reduced monetary penalties (Rule 4.1); waiver of the application of the Commission’s Administrative Penalties Regulations 2020 (Rule 4.2); as well as prosecutorial discretion, particularly Rules 5.1 and 5.3 (subject to compliance with Rules 3 and 5.4).

“Upon full consideration of the record, BAT Parties’ additional articulation, representations and correspondence; totality of evidence procured, violations established under law, BAT Parties’ entry into, and conduct in cooperation and assistance under the Commission’s CAF; the Commission closed the investigation by the Commission and BAT Parties’ mutual execution of a Consent Order and Notice with both parties agreeing that BAT Parties shall pay a penalty of $110,000,000 under and pursuant to Sections 155 of the FCCPA, Clause 11 of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission’s Administrative Penalties Regulations, 2020 and Clause 4.2 of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission’s Investigative Cooperation/Assistance Rules and Procedures, 2021.

Advertisement

“That BAT Parties’ shall be subject to a compliance and monitoring under the supervision of the Commission for a period of 24 months to ensure appropriate behavioral and business practices modification to be more consistent with compliance with prevailing competition laws/regulations; and tobacco control efforts.

“Mandatory public health and tobacco control advocacy in a manner compliant with tobacco control legislation and regulations, and satisfactory to the Commission as mitigation to evidence of a pattern of undermining, and circumventing national tobacco control policies and regulations.

“BAT Parties shall provide Written Assurances to the Commission pursuant to Section 153 of the FCCPA as required.

In exchange for BAT Parties fulfilling their obligations under the Consent Order, the Commission withdrew pending criminal charges against BATN and at least one employee with respect to obstructing the Commission by attempting to prevent execution of the search warrant and initial lack of cooperation/compliance with steps in the investigation.

“The Commission remains committed to its mandate to promote and ensure fair markets and protect consumer interests. The outcome of this investigation demonstrates that commitment and the Commission’s desire as well as will to enforce the law and hold businesses accountable; even when it takes complex, painstaking and protracted investigations.”

The FCCPC said that a distorted market thrives only to the benefit of those who engage in malfeasance at the expense of others.