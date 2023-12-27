‘Fighter…Fearless Defender Of Truth’ — Tinubu Pens ‘Difficult’ Tribute To Late Akeredolu

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu has penned an emotional tribute to late Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 67.

The Ondo governor had been battling cancer.

Advertisement

In a personal statement, Tinubu described Akeredolu as a “fighter and fearless defender of truth and the masses”, stating that his death left him with the “difficult job of singing a dirge for a younger person”.

Tinubu also recalled Akeredolu’s “towering figure and human essence,” highlighting his advocacy against injustice as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), attorney-general of Ondo State, president of the Nigerian Bar Association and governor.

“In a challenging moment of our statehood when marauding agents of darkness spread their tentacles across our country, Rotimi was a strong voice in wilderness calling us to rethink our security architecture so we can have a more secure nation. His unrelenting advocacy led to the birth of the local police in the South West,” Tinubu said.

He described Akeredolu as a man of “ideas and action,” who served his people over the past six years with “absolute loyalty, dedication, and forthrightness.”

Advertisement

Tinubu further recounted how Akeredolu provided leadership during the June 5 attack on St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, where over 40 worshippers were killed.

“He was a mourner-in-chief who guided his people through an agonizing period,” the President said.

“Today, I mourn a fighter and fearless defender of truth and the masses. My personal journey with Rotimi started as joint members of the progressive family. We fought many battles together to restore progressive governance in the South West, Edo State, and Nigeria as a whole. During this uncertain period, Rotimi was resolute and unflinching. He showed uncommon courage.

“Governor Akeredolu was not just a friend and associate, the departed leader was a brother and a soulmate. His death is a blow to our governing APC and the progressive family as we are diminished by it,” Tinubu lamented.

“Rotimi has played his role well and left us untimely. We will never see his likes again. Let me tell the people of Ondo State that I am grieving with you. We will honour Rotimi’s memory and make sure his legacy of service is never forgotten,” the president stated.

Advertisement

Tinubu condoled with Akeredolu’s wife, Betty, and Acting Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, urging them to take heart.